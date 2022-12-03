Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

December 03, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/00 Sleet 20

Incheon 08/02 Sleet 20

Suwon 08/-1 Sleet 20

Cheongju 08/00 Rain 60

Daejeon 09/-1 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 07/-4 Snow 20

Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/02 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 14/09 Sunny 60

Daegu 11/-2 Cloudy 30

Busan 13/04 Cloudy 20

(END)

