Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 03, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/00 Sleet 20
Incheon 08/02 Sleet 20
Suwon 08/-1 Sleet 20
Cheongju 08/00 Rain 60
Daejeon 09/-1 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 07/-4 Snow 20
Gangneung 11/02 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 10/02 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 11/02 Cloudy 30
Jeju 14/09 Sunny 60
Daegu 11/-2 Cloudy 30
Busan 13/04 Cloudy 20
(END)
