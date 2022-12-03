Go to Contents Go to Navigation

2.9 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's southeastern coast: weather agency

All News 13:46 December 03, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southeastern coast Saturday, with no damage expected from the tremor, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred at 1:22 p.m. in waters about 45 kilometers northeast off the coastal city of Ulsan, some 415 km southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at a depth of 21 km.

The quake is not expected to cause any damage, the KMA said.

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), shows the epicenter of a 2.9 magnitude earthquake that hit South Korea's southeastern coast on Dec. 3, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

