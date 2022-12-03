'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- "Wild Flower," the lead track of the K-pop superband BTS leader RM's solo debut album, "Indigo," topped iTunes top songs charts in 87 countries, the group's agency said Saturday.
As of 9 a.m., the song hit No. 1 on the charts in countries including the United States, Canada, France and Germany, according to Big Hit Music.
"Indigo" topped iTunes albums charts in 67 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Italy.
Released Friday, "Indigo" is RM's first individual project since October 2018, when he released a mixtape titled "mono."
The album has a total of 10 tracks, including its main single "Wild Flower," "All Day" and "Closer."
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Piano prodigy Lim Yunchan releases live album 'Beethoven·Isangyun·Barber'
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Injured defender back in camp after skipping 2 sessions
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
(World Cup) Suspended S. Korea coach has trust in staff
-
U.S. preparing for all contingencies, including seventh N. Korean nuclear test: Price
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Midfielder Lee Kang-in to start, injured defender Kim Min-jae out vs. Portugal
-
(World Cup) Captain Son Heung-min thanks supporters for providing energy in thrilling win
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16