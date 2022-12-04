Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:02 December 04, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-8 Cloudy 10

Incheon 00/-6 Cloudy 10

Suwon 01/-6 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 02/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 02/-5 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-8 Sunny 0

Gangneung 07/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 03/-2 Sunny 20

Gwangju 03/00 Sunny 20

Jeju 08/06 Rain 30

Daegu 05/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 09/03 Cloudy 20

(END)

