Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 December 04, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-8 Cloudy 10
Incheon 00/-6 Cloudy 10
Suwon 01/-6 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 02/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 02/-5 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-8 Sunny 0
Gangneung 07/-1 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 03/-2 Sunny 20
Gwangju 03/00 Sunny 20
Jeju 08/06 Rain 30
Daegu 05/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 09/03 Cloudy 20
(END)
