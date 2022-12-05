(World Cup) S. Korea to play 1st match at demountable stadium

Stadium 974, unlike other stadiums for this tournament, is not air conditioned, though its location by the bay provides a cool breeze off the ocean. Because of its lack of air conditioning, Stadium 974 only hosted night matches during the group stage, when there were matches starting at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. All final group matches kicked off at 6 p.m. or 10 p.m.

