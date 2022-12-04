S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck, chicken farms
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday confirmed two additional avian influenza cases, raising to 32 the total number of cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.
The cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 were found at duck and chicken farms in Muan and Hampyeong, located 385 kilometers and 383 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agriculture ministry.
Quarantine measures have been implemented on the farms, where 8,000 ducks and 400,000 chickens were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(World Cup) S. Korea resting, Brazil training behind closed doors ahead of knockout meeting
-
U.S. preparing for all contingencies, including seventh N. Korean nuclear test: Price