Korean-language dailies

-- 23 pct possibility is nothing more than a number ... S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 ... miracle will go on (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to face top-ranking Brazil in round of 16 (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's build-up play to break Brazilian 'samba rhythms' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Nothing is impossible with 'Red Warriors' in round of 16 (Segye Times)

-- The dream lives on ... S. Korea to face Brazil (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Losses amount to 3 tln won amid truckers' strike (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Left behind after Itaewon tragedy: 'We just want to know the truth' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 ... 'nobody can predict the result' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Growing number of firms opt for spin-off amid economic uncertainty (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Home owners with same housing prices slapped with different property tax (Korea Economic Daily)

