Yoon attends nat'l prayer breakfast, renews pledge to defend liberty
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol attended a national prayer breakfast on Monday and renewed his pledge to defend liberty and democracy.
Yoon attended the Christian prayer meeting with first lady Kim Keon-hee and thanked the South Korean Church for its dedication to the nation.
The national prayer breakfast was launched in 1966 and has invited the president and the first lady to its gatherings once a year.
"The internal and external environment surrounding us is not easy, but we are working to go forward into a better future," Yoon said during the service. "I will build a nation where the spirit of freedom and solidarity lives and breathes, and where the law and principle stand upright."
Yoon said he believes doing so is the way to look after the socially vulnerable and overcome the current multilayered crisis.
"I remember the resolution I made when I first started politics, the calling to defend liberty and democracy, here at this place," he said. "I believe upholding that calling is not different from practicing the teachings of Jesus."
The presidential office said the attendees spoke to God about various social issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, the Itaewon tragedy, the economic and security crisis, and the low birth rate and aging population, and prayed that God would give true comfort and new hope to the nation.
After the service, Yoon and the first lady had breakfast with church leaders and members and listened to the Christian community's opinions on social issues, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Actress Son Ye-jin gives birth to son with actor Hyun Bin
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
Moon's chief of staff banned from overseas travel over hiring scandal