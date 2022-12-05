Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 05, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 0
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 30
Suwon 02/-7 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 03/-5 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 04/-7 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 03/-9 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 10
Gwangju 04/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 08/01 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
Most Saved
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
DP presses Yoon to 'choose between interior minister, people'
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
Moon's chief of staff banned from overseas travel over hiring scandal
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil