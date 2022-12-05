Seoul shares open lower amid U.S. rate hike woes
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Monday as investors are concerned that a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report may lead to aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.34 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,431.99 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index gained 1.08 percent last week to end at 2,434.33 Friday as the Fed suggested the central bank is heading for a slowdown of rate hikes after four successive 75 basis-point increases to tame inflation.
Individuals bought a net 97 billion won (US$75 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and institutions' stock selling valued at 96 billion won.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.2 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. climbed 1 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gained 2.2 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 0.3 percent.
Among losers, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 0.7 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,296.30 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 3.60 won from Friday's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
Moon's chief of staff banned from overseas travel over hiring scandal