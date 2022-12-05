Yoon's chief of staff to pay official visit to UAE
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates this month and convey President Yoon Suk-yeol's commitment to strengthening the special strategic partnership between the two countries, the presidential office said Monday.
Kim will travel to the UAE in mid-December as a special presidential envoy to "reaffirm the special strategic partnership and convey President Yoon Suk-yeol's special commitment to strengthening it," the office said, adding the exact dates are under discussion.
The trip will be Kim's first as a presidential envoy.
He is expected to pay a courtesy call on UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discuss bilateral cooperation in the nuclear energy and other sectors.
In September, Yoon met with a UAE presidential envoy in Seoul and discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation.
The envoy, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority of Abu Dhabi, proposed increasing cooperation in nuclear power, energy security, arms and investment.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
Moon's chief of staff banned from overseas travel over hiring scandal