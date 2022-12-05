S. Korea, U.S. and other countries begin 'Christmas Drop' operation
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Air Forces of South Korea, the United States and three other countries have kicked off an annual U.S.-led humanitarian operation to deliver medicine and other basic necessities to remote Pacific islands ahead of the Christmas season, officials here said Monday.
Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, the Operation Christmas Drop got under way on Sunday to send clothes and other necessities to residents of Micronesia. Australia, New Zealand and Japan are also participating in the mission set to run through Friday.
The South Korean Air Force sent a C-130 transport plane and around 30 service members to the operation. During the main part of the operation through Friday, it plans to send humanitarian items to the islanders on three occasions.
South Korean participants seek to use the overseas operation to enhance the armed service's airlift and airdrop capabilities in a new operational environment, as well as long-range operational skills, an Air Force official said.
Launched in 1952, the operation is the U.S. military's longest-running humanitarian airlift operations. South Korea has participated in the annual operation since last year at the invitation of the U.S. Air Force.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
Moon's chief of staff banned from overseas travel over hiring scandal