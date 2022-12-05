Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to hold policy meeting on N. Korea's human rights this week

All News 11:20 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to hold an interagency government meeting on its policy on North Korea's human rights situation this week in an effort to improve the North's rights conditions, according to the unification ministry Monday.

The meeting, to be presided over by Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong, will be held Friday to discuss ways to establish the government's basic plan to promote the North's rights records, the ministry said.

The gathering, the second of its kind this year, will involve senior officials from the unification, foreign and justice ministries, the ministry's spokesperson Cho Joong-hoon said at a regular press briefing.

South Korea resumed its policy meeting on Pyongyang's human rights in August for the first time in more than two years, as the Yoon Suk-yeol administration has taken a proactive stance in dealing with the North's rights issues.

South Korea co-sponsored a U.N. draft resolution condemning North Korea's human rights conditions this year, in a shift from a low-key approach for four years under the preceding liberal Moon Jae-in government.

This file photo, taken Aug. 25, 2022, shows Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong (L) holding an interagency government meeting on North Korea's human rights situation, which was held for the first time in more than two years. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NK human rights #unification ministry
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!