S. Korea to strengthen N.K. sanctions in case of nuke test: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will strengthen sanctions against North Korea in cooperation with such other countries as the United States and Japan if Pyongyang carries out another nuclear test or other grave provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
In a report submitted to the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, the ministry pointed out the level of North Korea's missile provocations this year has been more serious than ever.
The North is exploiting the worsening of Washington's relations with Beijing and Moscow, which has caused difficulties of the U.N. Security Council members standing united against Pyongyang's provocations, it added.
Last week, Seoul slapped new sanctions on eight individual and seven institutions related to the North's missile program, while Washington newly added three senior members of the country's ruling party to its blacklist. Tokyo also imposed its own sanctions on three North Korean institutions and one individual.
