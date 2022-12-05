KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Meritz Insurance 46,000 DN 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,700 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 38,200 UP 100
HITEJINRO 26,350 UP 200
Yuhan 58,000 DN 300
SLCORP 26,600 DN 1,100
KRAFTON 184,500 DN 17,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,200 UP 600
ORION 116,000 UP 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,700 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,200 DN 150
BGF Retail 196,000 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,600 UP 400
HyundaiEng&Const 39,600 DN 50
SKCHEM 88,500 0
HDC-OP 11,550 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 360,000 UP 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 380,000 UP 500
SKBS 82,600 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 UP 50
HANILCMT 12,450 DN 50
KakaoBank 27,400 UP 1,150
SKBP 72,600 UP 100
KCC 234,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES114500 DN500
LS 70,500 DN 1,000
Doosanfc 33,400 DN 200
Doosan Enerbility 16,150 0
HYBE 152,000 UP 1,000
Netmarble 51,600 DN 2,700
Nongshim 327,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 48,650 DN 2,350
Hyosung 76,000 DN 500
LOTTE 31,950 DN 50
Shinsegae 224,500 UP 11,000
GCH Corp 17,350 UP 200
LotteChilsung 156,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 165,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 34,550 UP 1,550
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,700 DN 50
