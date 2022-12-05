KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 DN 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,000 DN 200
LG Energy Solution 562,000 DN 22,000
DL E&C 40,300 DN 50
K Car 13,550 DN 300
F&F 161,000 UP 10,500
Hanssem 47,100 DN 1,700
SKSQUARE 36,300 DN 600
SK ie technology 64,700 UP 700
SK hynix 81,000 DN 900
Youngpoong 729,000 UP 2,000
CJ LOGISTICS 87,400 DN 600
DOOSAN 87,300 UP 600
DL 67,900 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,750 DN 250
KIA CORP. 65,600 DN 900
SamsungF&MIns 197,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,850 UP 650
Kogas 34,150 DN 200
Hanwha 27,900 DN 350
DB HiTek 43,950 DN 500
CJ 75,000 DN 600
LX INT 40,000 DN 1,250
DongkukStlMill 13,500 0
TaihanElecWire 1,670 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 29,150 DN 300
Daesang 21,300 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,125 UP 30
ORION Holdings 15,600 UP 50
MERITZ SECU 5,870 DN 190
kakaopay 63,800 UP 9,000
Daewoong 21,050 UP 250
TaekwangInd 750,000 DN 6,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 DN 40
KAL 25,650 UP 650
LG Corp. 80,800 DN 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 206,500 DN 8,000
Boryung 10,600 DN 150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,800 UP 500
MS IND 17,400 DN 400
(MORE)
-
