KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 92,800 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 54,900 DN 600
KorZinc 603,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,120 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 82,100 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 32,750 DN 300
S-Oil 87,100 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 298,000 DN 11,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 188,500 UP 8,000
HMM 21,800 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 58,700 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 0
SKC 112,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,510 0
Mobis 209,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,600 DN 3,400
KEPCO E&C 58,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,600 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 96,800 UP 200
Celltrion 173,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 21,650 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,400 UP 1,800
KIH 57,600 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 2,985 DN 25
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,700 DN 300
GS 46,550 DN 1,000
LIG Nex1 90,400 DN 1,400
Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 450
POSCO Holdings 293,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 61,600 UP 500
SamsungElec 60,300 DN 100
NHIS 9,570 DN 30
DongwonInd 46,400 DN 650
GC Corp 130,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 23,850 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 697,000 DN 21,000
KPIC 167,000 UP 10,500
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to host his own talk show 'Suchwita'
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
(World Cup) S. Korea, Japan on possible collision course for historic showdown
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president