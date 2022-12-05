KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GS Retail 29,250 UP 100
Ottogi 447,000 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 80,000 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 31,500 UP 200
SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 3,500
KSOE 73,800 DN 200
S-1 62,600 0
ZINUS 33,300 UP 550
Hanchem 207,000 UP 1,000
DWS 48,800 0
KEPCO 19,850 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,200 DN 350
KG DONGBU STL 8,990 UP 90
SKTelecom 50,400 UP 100
HyundaiElev 30,100 UP 350
Hanon Systems 8,570 DN 40
SK 211,000 0
ShinpoongPharm 22,300 DN 300
Handsome 26,650 UP 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,700 DN 1,600
Asiana Airlines 12,900 UP 500
COWAY 57,700 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,100 UP 1,200
IBK 11,250 UP 50
DONGSUH 21,500 UP 50
SamsungEng 23,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,670 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 32,350 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,200 DN 600
KT 37,550 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26850 UP1750
LOTTE TOUR 12,450 0
LG Uplus 12,050 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,600 DN 700
KT&G 97,500 UP 200
LG Display 14,250 DN 250
Kangwonland 24,650 UP 50
NAVER 191,500 UP 6,000
Kakao 58,000 UP 1,100
