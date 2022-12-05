KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
NCsoft 454,500 DN 15,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,300 UP 3,000
COSMAX 67,000 UP 2,800
KIWOOM 91,900 DN 200
DSME 18,600 UP 50
HDSINFRA 8,160 UP 170
DWEC 4,870 DN 30
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,150 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 375,000 DN 5,500
KEPCO KPS 33,950 DN 300
LG H&H 715,000 UP 45,000
LGCHEM 696,000 DN 15,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,000 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,600 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,425 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 8,000
FOOSUNG 12,550 DN 650
SK Innovation 171,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 31,850 UP 1,450
KBFinancialGroup 52,500 UP 100
Hansae 16,350 UP 300
Youngone Corp 48,450 UP 550
CSWIND 74,100 DN 400
GKL 17,900 UP 550
KOLON IND 45,700 UP 100
HanmiPharm 253,000 DN 1,500
SD Biosensor 33,400 UP 1,400
Meritz Financial 38,950 DN 1,350
BNK Financial Group 7,280 DN 110
emart 92,500 UP 1,200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 00 DN800
KOLMAR KOREA 42,500 UP 850
PIAM 32,400 DN 100
HANJINKAL 40,000 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 85,100 DN 600
DoubleUGames 49,100 DN 600
HL MANDO 46,650 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 833,000 DN 37,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,250 DN 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,600 0
(END)
