S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 5, 2022
All News 16:36 December 05, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.662 3.678 -1.6
2-year TB 3.761 3.777 -1.6
3-year TB 3.609 3.616 -0.7
10-year TB 3.549 3.583 -3.4
2-year MSB 3.693 3.717 -2.4
3-year CB (AA-) 5.370 5.386 -1.6
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
