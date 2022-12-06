Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Lucas Paqueta scores for Brazil against S. Korea

All News 04:38 December 06, 2022

DOHA, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea 0, Brazil 4 (Vinicius Junior 7, Neymar (PEN) 13, Richarlison 29, Lucas Paqueta 36)

(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#FIFA World Cup #football
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!