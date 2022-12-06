Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't takes firm action against truckers strike (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea's entire industry falters due to strike-driven disruptions of steel shipments (Kookmin Daily)
-- 50 mln Koreans in unity ahead of R-16 match against Brazil (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't notifies striking truckers of possible criminal punishment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- President Yoon considering parole for ex-President Lee Myung-bak (Segye Times)
-- National Intelligence Service suspends 100 senior officials (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 10 top businesses suffer from weakening balance sheet (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- President Yoon takes hostile attitude toward workers (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea's dream to continue at World Cup (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korean electric companies seek business deals in Saudi Arabia (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to create new sovereign fund (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon welcomes Vietnam's president (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea elevates relations with Vietnam to boost trade (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Vietnam elevate ties to comprehensive, strategic partnership (Korea Times)
