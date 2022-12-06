(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 6)

Despite the seemingly temporary rally, however, it is premature to expect a rapid recovery as Powell cited the need to raise the rates for a while. "Cutting rates is not something we want to do soon," he said. "That's why we're slowing down, and going to try to find our way to what that right level is." The steady rise in the interest rate has also led to a hike in rates here, resulting in a plunge in home prices which, unless curbed, will become a ticking time bomb for the national economy.