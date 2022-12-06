(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 6)

A primary reason for the growing or stagnant unpopularity for the DP is undoubtedly so-called judicial risks from the successive arrests of Lee's aides for a plethora of allegations against him. Despite the Daejang-dong development scandal involving Lee as Seongnam mayor in the mid-2010s and his subsequent defeat in the Mar. 9 presidential election as DP's candidate, Lee ran in a constituency with no connection with him in a by-election on June 1 and was elected lawmaker in the National Assembly for the first time. He then ran for the chairmanship of the embattled party and won. Now, the DP itself is undermined by a risky chairman. On Monday, he did not even hold a press conference marking his 100th day as head of the DP to avoid thorny questions from reporters about his apparent involvement in approving the profitable redevelopment project.