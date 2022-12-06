S. Korea to revive 'enemy' expression for N.K. regime, military in defense white paper: sources
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to revive a reference to the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy" in its defense white paper to be published next month under the conservative administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, government sources said Tuesday.
The move comes in the wake of Pyongyang's relentless weapons tests, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last month and the firing this week of artillery shells into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean accord to reduce tensions.
"An expression referring to the North Korean regime and its military as an enemy has been included in the draft of the white paper," a source said on condition of anonymity.
Before his inauguration on May 10, Yoon's transition team announced 110 key policy tasks, including considering reinstating the "enemy" label for the North Korean military in the biennial defense white paper and other documents.
In line with the task, Seoul's defense ministry has distributed troop education materials that describe the North's military as an enemy.
The North Korean military was first referred to as an "enemy" in the defense policy paper in 1995 after a Pyongyang official threatened to turn Seoul into a "sea of flames." In the 2004 version, the expression was replaced by a "direct military threat" amid a conciliatory mood.
The enemy description was revived in 2010 as the North torpedoed a South Korean corvette in March of that year, killing 46 sailors, and launched an artillery attack on a border island in November, killing two soldiers and two civilians. The expression stayed until the 2016 edition of the paper.
But the enemy label disappeared in the white papers that the then liberal Moon Jae-in administration published in 2018 and 2020 amid its drive for cross-border reconciliation.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
(World Cup) Brazil captain Thiago Silva says S. Korea 'deserve our respect'