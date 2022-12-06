Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(World Cup) Yoon encourages S. Korean team after World Cup exit

All News 08:07 December 06, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday gave words of encouragement for South Korean players and their coaches following their exit from the World Cup with a defeat by Brazil.

"Twenty-six players, including captain Son Heung-min, coach Bento and other coaching staff all worked so hard," Yoon said in a Facebook post after South Korea were hammered by Brazil 4-1 in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

"Players who did their best despite their injuries, you did a great job," Yoon said.

"Our challenge will continue," Yoon said, expressing hope that South Korea will perform better at the 2026 World Cup.

This was South Korea's third trip to the knockout stage, after reaching the semifinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010.

South Korean players salute the crowd after losing to Brazil 4-1 in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha on Dec. 5, 2022. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Yoon-message
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!