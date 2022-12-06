Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 06, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/-3 Snow 20

Incheon 05/-2 Snow 30

Suwon 05/-4 Snow 30

Cheongju 06/-4 Sleet 60

Daejeon 06/-4 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 05/-7 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 08/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 08/-3 Sleet 30

Gwangju 09/-3 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/05 Sunny 20

Daegu 08/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 10/00 Cloudy 10

(END)

