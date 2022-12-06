S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 77,000 amid concerns of seasonal surge
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases sharply rose Tuesday to reach the highest total in 83 days amid lingering concerns that the country may face a winter surge of virus infections.
The country reported 77,604 new COVID-19 infections, including 84 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,408,854, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The tally is sharply up from Monday's 23,160, when daily infection cases tend to slow due to fewer tests over the weekend.
It is the highest since the country reported 93,949 new cases on Sept. 14. The corresponding figure was 71,461 a week ago, and 72,858 two weeks ago.
The country added 24 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total to 30,793.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 443, down from Monday's 458.
The coronavirus has been gathering steam again in recent weeks in South Korea, as people retreat from colder weather and spend more time indoors where the risk of infection is higher.
South Korea has kept the indoor mask mandate in place, which it sees as an essential measure to protect people from contracting the virus.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
(World Cup) Brazil captain Thiago Silva says S. Korea 'deserve our respect'