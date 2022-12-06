Yonhap News chosen as Google's News Initiative Innovation Challenge program for 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, has been selected for this year's Google News Initiative (GNI) Innovation Challenge program, the U.S. tech giant said Tuesday.
The GNI Innovation Challenge is part of Google Inc.'s annual program to pick news media from countries around the world and provide financial support to them for their roles in developing new paths in online journalism through new technologies.
Along with Yonhap, short-form news platform Team Sliver has also become a recipient of the program in South Korea. In Japan, TV Asahi was listed.
Google said Yonhap's "news game" service provides optimized and appropriate content to readers through a playful approach.
"Yonhap will introduce news games for readers to stay longer in digital platforms (webs, apps), involve in gaming content in order to collect data on their content consuming behavior," Google said on its website. "Based on users' preference data, new journalistic business model optimized for each reader can be made."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
(World Cup) Brazil captain Thiago Silva says S. Korea 'deserve our respect'