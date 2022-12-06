Samsung joins hands with Naver to develop AI chips
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it is working with internet portal giant Naver Corp. to develop next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as part of efforts to improve efficiency of processing large AI data.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, said its cooperation with Naver will create great synergies in developing semiconductors with high efficiency and speed for AI-specific calculations.
"There are growing needs to develop new types of semiconductors that are focused on processing hyperscale AI, as the current computing systems have their limits in doing so," Samsung said in a statement.
"We will continue expanding the lineup of market-leading memory chip products by offering solutions to meet the needs of AI service companies and users," the company said.
Naver, which has advanced technology in AI algorithms that automate the process of machine learning, released the AI platform CLOVA in 2017, which offers various AI-based services for search, speech recognition and natural language processing.
In May last year, it unveiled the supersized AI platform HyperCLOVA.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Bento says S. Korea have 'absolutely nothing to lose' vs. Brazil
-
(World Cup) Brazil captain Thiago Silva says S. Korea 'deserve our respect'