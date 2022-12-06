Opposition lawmaker quizzed over bribery, illegal political fund allegations
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday brought in four-term opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae for questioning on suspicion he received 60 million won (US$46,040) from a businessperson in 2020 in return for business favors.
Noh of the main opposition Democratic Party has been facing bribery and illegal political fund charges in connection with allegations that he received the money before and after the 2020 parliamentary election from the businessperson.
Prosecutors previously searched his home or office three times and seized bundles of cash at his home which, prosecutors suspect, could include the money allegedly given by the businessman. Prosecutors have also barred Noh from leaving the country.
Prosecutors suspect the businessman sought the lawmaker's influence in a range of business issues needing administrative backing, and were expected to grill Noh on whether he provided business favors in return for the money.
Noh has vehemently refuted the allegations, saying he will stake his political life on proving his innocence.
Prosecutors are expected to seek an arrest warrant for Noh in the near future after one or two rounds of further questioning.
The National Assembly is required to pass a motion to allow prosecutors to arrest a sitting lawmaker while parliament is in session.
