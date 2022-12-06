PM vows stern response against strike by unionized truckers
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday that the government will sternly deal with an ongoing strike by unionized truckers, as the nationwide walkout has disrupted supplies of key industrial materials.
The government will "firmly act in accordance with law and principle without compromising on illegality," Han told a Cabinet meeting as the strike entered its 13th day.
Han also called on striking truckers to swiftly return to work, saying that "Violence and illegal actions are unacceptable in any case."
Thousands of cargo truck drivers have staged the strike to demand the extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing minimum wages.
Last week, President Yoon Suk-yeol issued a back-to-work executive order against cement truck drivers. Yoon has also instructed officials to prepare a second order against truckers in the fuel and steel industries.
Earlier this week, Han wrapped up a three-nation tour to France, Mozambique and Ghana, where he promoted South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan.
Han said he expressed South Korea's strong willingness to host the expo during the visit.
