Soprano Sumi Jo says new Korean-language album 'In Love' transcends time
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Famed South Korean soprano Sumi Jo said Tuesday her new Korean-language crossover album "In Love" contains elements of the past, present and future to deliver the beautiful emotions of falling in love.
The Grammy-winning singer said she had a hard time selecting 11 Korean tracks for the love-themed album released on Warner Classics as she wanted to introduce a wide range of Korean songs by contemporary composers in her own style.
"It is a compact collection of Korea's past, present and future, featuring the Korean traditional instrument and electronic sound," Jo said during a press conference. Also at the presser conference was conductor Choi Young-seon, Korean bass-baritone Gil Byeong-min and Korean traditional instrument player Haegeum Nary, who teamed up for the album.
"All of the composers are alive, so they could give me their opinions about the songs and help me," the 59-year-old said. "Many people say Korean folk songs are not familiar, so I naturally sang songs so that their lyrics are easy to catch."
Jo, who has released more than 40 albums across a wide spectrum of music since her European operatic debut in 1986, said the new album, the first since "Mother" (2019), is like a "vacation" in her classical career.
The soprano said she wanted to work on the love-themed album to console people who had to endure years of loneliness, isolation and pain during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There is a time for everything in one's life and I think it's time to love," she said. "Like people in love don't want to let go of their hands, I want this album to be an album that doesn't leave your hands."
Jo is scheduled to perform the songs in the album in a concert under the same title at Seoul Arts Center on Dec. 23, according to Warner Classics.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure