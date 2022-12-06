Justice minister seeks 1 billion-won in damages against opposition lawmaker over luxury party allegations
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has launched a compensation suit against Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom of the main opposition Democratic Party, seeking 1 billion won (US$763,000) for spreading groundless allegations about a late-night drinking party, legal sources said Tuesday.
The suit was filed against Kim, reporters of YouTube channel Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, and an informant, whose identity has been withheld, with the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, the sources said.
Rep. Kim alleged in a parliamentary inspection of the justice ministry in October that Han had the drinking party at a luxury bar in the posh district of Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul on July 19 and 20 with President Yoon Suk-yeol and 30 lawyers from Kim ＆ Chang, the country's top law firm.
Citizen Press The Tamsa TV, which is now under police investigation for tailing Han for nearly a month as the minister returned home from work, also raised the allegations.
The allegations later proved groundless.
The unidentified informant claimed he heard about the drinking party from his ex-girlfriend. She, however, later told police that she had lied about being at the drinking party in an attempt to cheat on her ex-boyfriend.
Police said they have also confirmed she was not at the bar on the day.
Following the revelations, Rep. Kim expressed regret.
