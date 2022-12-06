Director says 'Work Later, Drink Now 2' features new aspects of characters
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The second season of the Tving original drama "Work Later, Drink Now" will show unknown, attractive aspects of three single women in their 30s who share ups and downs in life with drinks after work, its director said Tuesday.
Based on the webtoon of the same name, the series follows three best female friends -- variety show writer So-hee (Lee Sun-bin), yoga instructor Ji-yeon (Han Sun-hwa) and papercraft YouTuber Ji-gu (Jung Eun-ji) -- as well as a variety show producer (Choi Si-won) who is attracted to So-hee.
Despite pursuing different career paths, the trio always meet up for a drink at the end of the day, seeking comfort from each other and in getting drunk together.
Director Park Su-won said the second season unfolds stories about the "growing pains" of the three women who find themselves at a crossroads in life and development of a romantic relationship between So-hee and Buk-gu.
"I needed to revive the provocative feelings in the first season to strike the right balance between the two seasons," Park said during an online press conference. "I think one of the reasons for the popularity behind the first season lay in the strong chemistry between the main characters ... I had to portray it as much as I could in the second season."
Park said discovering "new, attractive aspects of the characters" would be one of the fun parts of watching the series, adding the relationship of the three actresses is very intimate in real life.
Choi from the K-pop boy band Super Junior said the alcohol-themed drama featuring cheerful drunken characters cannot be watched with "the normal state of mind," hoping it would entertain viewers in the holiday season.
"Work Later, Drink Now" will be streamed on Tving on Friday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure