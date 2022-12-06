KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 39,450 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 13,050 DN 450
SK hynix 81,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 DN 650
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,100 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 198,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,600 DN 250
Kogas 33,550 DN 600
Hanwha 27,600 DN 300
Youngpoong 713,000 DN 16,000
DB HiTek 43,150 DN 800
CJ 77,000 UP 2,000
SKTelecom 50,400 0
S-1 62,200 DN 400
ZINUS 32,300 DN 1,000
Hanchem 204,500 DN 2,500
DWS 48,650 DN 150
KEPCO 19,650 DN 200
SamsungSecu 35,100 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,620 DN 370
Mobis 206,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,100 DN 500
HyundaiElev 29,750 DN 350
F&F 155,000 DN 6,000
Hanssem 46,900 DN 200
SKSQUARE 35,650 DN 650
HYBE 145,000 DN 7,000
SK ie technology 64,000 DN 700
LG Energy Solution 559,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 39,750 DN 550
kakaopay 63,600 DN 200
K Car 13,200 DN 350
Doosanfc 32,200 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 15,900 DN 250
FOOSUNG 12,450 DN 100
SK Innovation 170,500 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 UP 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 167,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,350 DN 250
