KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANWHA LIFE 2,380 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 DN 4,500
HL MANDO 45,800 DN 850
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,100 UP 850
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,450 DN 150
Netmarble 48,850 DN 2,750
KRAFTON 180,000 DN 4,500
HD HYUNDAI 64,700 UP 500
ORION 114,000 DN 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,650 DN 1,050
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,900 DN 300
BGF Retail 207,000 UP 11,000
SKCHEM 87,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 11,150 DN 400
HYOSUNG TNC 349,500 DN 10,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 364,000 DN 16,000
HANILCMT 12,250 DN 200
SKBS 84,800 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES119000 UP4500
LS 69,200 DN 1,300
SKBP 72,100 DN 500
KCC 231,000 DN 3,000
KakaoBank 27,650 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 12,750 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,645 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 DN 250
Daesang 21,100 DN 200
SKNetworks 4,065 DN 60
ORION Holdings 15,650 UP 50
AmoreG 32,900 DN 1,650
HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 1,000
Daewoong 20,700 DN 350
TaekwangInd 726,000 DN 24,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,950 DN 10
KAL 25,150 DN 500
LG Corp. 79,800 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 206,000 DN 500
Boryung 10,700 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,800 DN 1,200
(MORE)
