HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 DN 1,400

Shinsegae 223,000 DN 1,500

Nongshim 327,000 DN 500

SGBC 48,000 DN 650

Hyosung 75,200 DN 800

LOTTE 32,000 UP 50

GCH Corp 17,150 DN 200

LotteChilsung 154,500 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,930 DN 30

POSCO Holdings 286,500 DN 7,000

DB INSURANCE 60,900 DN 700

SLCORP 26,700 UP 100

Yuhan 60,500 UP 2,500

SamsungElec 59,200 DN 1,100

NHIS 9,470 DN 100

DongwonInd 46,100 DN 300

GC Corp 130,000 0

GS E&C 23,300 DN 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 UP 9,000

KPIC 167,500 UP 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,380 DN 130

SKC 107,000 DN 5,000

GS Retail 29,550 UP 300

Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,500

MERITZ SECU 5,950 UP 80

HtlShilla 80,300 UP 300

Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 3,500

KSOE 74,500 UP 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,150 DN 2,650

MS IND 16,800 DN 600

OCI 91,000 DN 1,800

LS ELECTRIC 53,400 DN 1,500

KorZinc 599,000 DN 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,130 UP 10

HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 300

IS DONGSEO 31,300 DN 1,450

S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,400

LG Innotek 284,500 DN 13,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 DN 3,500

(MORE)