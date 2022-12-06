KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,300 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 223,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 327,000 DN 500
SGBC 48,000 DN 650
Hyosung 75,200 DN 800
LOTTE 32,000 UP 50
GCH Corp 17,150 DN 200
LotteChilsung 154,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,930 DN 30
POSCO Holdings 286,500 DN 7,000
DB INSURANCE 60,900 DN 700
SLCORP 26,700 UP 100
Yuhan 60,500 UP 2,500
SamsungElec 59,200 DN 1,100
NHIS 9,470 DN 100
DongwonInd 46,100 DN 300
GC Corp 130,000 0
GS E&C 23,300 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 706,000 UP 9,000
KPIC 167,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,380 DN 130
SKC 107,000 DN 5,000
GS Retail 29,550 UP 300
Ottogi 444,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 5,950 UP 80
HtlShilla 80,300 UP 300
Hanmi Science 31,300 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 136,500 DN 3,500
KSOE 74,500 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 48,150 DN 2,650
MS IND 16,800 DN 600
OCI 91,000 DN 1,800
LS ELECTRIC 53,400 DN 1,500
KorZinc 599,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,130 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 82,400 UP 300
IS DONGSEO 31,300 DN 1,450
S-Oil 85,700 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 284,500 DN 13,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,000 DN 3,500
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure