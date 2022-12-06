Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 December 06, 2022

HMM 21,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 57,200 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 123,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 2,950 DN 35
Hanon Systems 8,460 DN 110
SK 209,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 21,700 DN 600
Handsome 25,900 DN 750
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,600 DN 1,100
Asiana Airlines 12,800 DN 100
COWAY 56,400 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,800 UP 700
IBK 11,100 DN 150
DONGSUH 20,850 DN 650
SamsungEng 23,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,520 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 300
KT 37,300 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25900 DN950
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 UP 50
LG Uplus 11,800 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 DN 800
KT&G 97,700 UP 200
LG Display 14,200 DN 50
Kangwonland 24,650 0
NAVER 185,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 56,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 455,000 UP 500
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,000 UP 700
COSMAX 64,200 DN 2,800
KIWOOM 90,100 DN 1,800
DSME 18,450 DN 150
HDSINFRA 8,230 UP 70
DWEC 4,745 DN 125
KEPCO KPS 33,100 DN 850
LG H&H 688,000 DN 27,000
