HMM 21,100 DN 700

HYUNDAI WIA 57,200 DN 1,500

KumhoPetrochem 142,000 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG SDS 123,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 46,850 UP 150

KUMHOTIRE 2,950 DN 35

Hanon Systems 8,460 DN 110

SK 209,500 DN 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 21,700 DN 600

Handsome 25,900 DN 750

ILJIN MATERIALS 58,600 DN 1,100

Asiana Airlines 12,800 DN 100

COWAY 56,400 DN 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 85,800 UP 700

IBK 11,100 DN 150

DONGSUH 20,850 DN 650

SamsungEng 23,800 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 500

PanOcean 5,520 DN 150

SAMSUNG CARD 32,150 DN 200

CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 300

KT 37,300 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25900 DN950

LOTTE TOUR 12,500 UP 50

LG Uplus 11,800 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,800 DN 800

KT&G 97,700 UP 200

LG Display 14,200 DN 50

Kangwonland 24,650 0

NAVER 185,500 DN 6,000

Kakao 56,000 DN 2,000

NCsoft 455,000 UP 500

HANATOUR SERVICE 58,000 UP 700

COSMAX 64,200 DN 2,800

KIWOOM 90,100 DN 1,800

DSME 18,450 DN 150

HDSINFRA 8,230 UP 70

DWEC 4,745 DN 125

KEPCO KPS 33,100 DN 850

LG H&H 688,000 DN 27,000

(MORE)