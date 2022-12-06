KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGCHEM 686,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 57,200 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,200 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 97,200 UP 400
Celltrion 172,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 21,150 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,900 DN 1,500
KIH 57,600 0
GS 46,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 90,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 33,350 DN 100
POONGSAN 30,450 DN 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 DN 400
Hansae 15,950 DN 400
Youngone Corp 46,850 DN 1,600
CSWIND 71,000 DN 3,100
GKL 17,650 DN 250
KOLON IND 44,450 DN 1,250
HanmiPharm 256,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 33,000 DN 400
Meritz Financial 39,350 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 7,240 DN 40
emart 99,100 UP 6,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 1,700
PIAM 32,350 DN 50
HANJINKAL 39,700 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 48,950 DN 150
Meritz Insurance 47,050 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 26,200 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 84,600 DN 2,800
DOOSAN 85,100 DN 2,200
DL 66,600 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 DN 50
KIA CORP. 65,100 DN 500
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure