Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 December 06, 2022

LGCHEM 686,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 57,200 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,500 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 51,000 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,200 DN 400
LGELECTRONICS 97,200 UP 400
Celltrion 172,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 21,150 DN 500
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 59,900 DN 1,500
KIH 57,600 0
GS 46,200 DN 350
LIG Nex1 90,300 DN 100
Fila Holdings 33,350 DN 100
POONGSAN 30,450 DN 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 DN 400
Hansae 15,950 DN 400
Youngone Corp 46,850 DN 1,600
CSWIND 71,000 DN 3,100
GKL 17,650 DN 250
KOLON IND 44,450 DN 1,250
HanmiPharm 256,000 UP 3,000
SD Biosensor 33,000 DN 400
Meritz Financial 39,350 UP 400
BNK Financial Group 7,240 DN 40
emart 99,100 UP 6,600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 40,800 DN 1,700
PIAM 32,350 DN 50
HANJINKAL 39,700 DN 300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,100 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 48,950 DN 150
Meritz Insurance 47,050 UP 1,050
HITEJINRO 26,200 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 84,600 DN 2,800
DOOSAN 85,100 DN 2,200
DL 66,600 DN 1,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,700 DN 50
KIA CORP. 65,100 DN 500
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!