Yuhan to seek FDA approval for its lung cancer treatment as 1st-line therapy
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Yuhan Corp., South Korea's pharmaceutical firm, said Tuesday it will seek approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its lung cancer treatment, Leclaza, as first-line therapy next year.
Leclaza (lazertinib) is a third-generation non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) treatment used for patients who have advanced epidermal growth factor receptor mutations.
Yuhan said Leclaza recorded 20.6 months of progression-free survival period (PFS) in its multinational phase 3 clinical trials, meaning a patient shows no symptoms of worsening over the period.
It is longer than AstraZeneca's NSCLC treatment, Iressa (gefitinib), which posted 9.7 months of PFS. Iressa won FDA approval for first-line treatment in 2015.
"The result of Leclaza's global phase 3 clinical trial won favorable reviews and shows potential for first-line therapy," said Cho Wook-je, CEO of Yuhan Corp., in a press conference held in Seoul. "We will apply for a change of permission to expand its indication to first-line therapy and seek approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in cooperation with Janssen next year."
First-line therapy refers to a treatment that is accepted as best for the initial treatment of a condition or disease.
Leclaza won approval from the Korean drug authorities last year as second-line therapy, given to a patient when initial treatment doesn't work, or stops working.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals holds global sales rights of Leclaza.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
