S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 6, 2022
All News 16:39 December 06, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.663 3.662 +0.1
2-year TB 3.778 3.761 +1.7
3-year TB 3.633 3.609 +2.4
10-year TB 3.504 3.549 -4.5
2-year MSB 3.728 3.693 +3.5
3-year CB (AA-) 5.387 5.370 +1.7
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
