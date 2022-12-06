Minho both excited, pressured to become last SHINee member to go solo
By Shim Sun-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Long-running boy group SHINee's Minho said Tuesday he feels both excited and pressured to become the group's last member to debut as a solo artist.
"As it marks my first album as a soloist, I had high expectations for it," the rapper-vocalist said during an online press conference to promote the album, "Chase." "All of my bandmates have released their solo albums, so, I was excited to be the last piece of a puzzle and to contain my story in it."
"Chase" marks Minho's first solo project since his debut as a SHINee member in June 2011.
When asked whether he felt any pressure about the quality of the upcoming EP, Minho said "I would be lying if I said no," but thanked his bandmates for creating a unique universe of solo musicians from the band so he could simply fit himself in.
"Taemin opened the door of the world as a SHINee soloist, Jonghyun succeeded it, and then Key and Onew expanded it well. I think I fit in as the last piece of the puzzle, so I'm grateful to my bandmates."
Minho filled the "last piece" with six songs, all based on hip-hop and R&B genres that he likes the most.
The title song, "Chase," is a medium-tempo pop song based on hip-hop and R&B genres with a piano loop and an arpeggio synth sound on a heavy base. Its lyrics depict the empty feeling of a man who chases his love interest in his dream but wakes up without being able to reach her.
"When I first heard the song, I really liked the distant and dark mood of the piano sound that begins the song," Minho said when questioned about the reason for choosing the main track.
He participated in the lyrics writing for "Runaway," one of the six tracks.
Minho said he cared the most about effectively expressing what he wanted to say in the album in addition to succeeding the universe built by the four other SHINee members who went solo before him.
Asked what he wants to achieve through the album, he answered, "I've never thought much about this because I knew I would be disappointed at myself if I expect something big."
But he said he just wants people to say that he wanted to tell this kind of story, can do this genre of music and proved himself with the album.
The EP will hit various music services at home and abroad at 6 p.m. and get a formal release on Dec. 12.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny