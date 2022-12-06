Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Thousands of unionized workers hold rallies nationwide to denounce return-to-work order
SEOUL -- Thousands of unionized workers staged protest rallies across the country on Tuesday to denounce the government's return-to-work order issued to break up the ongoing strike by cargo truckers.
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) simultaneously launched the rallies at 15 locations nationwide to support the truckers' general strike that entered its 13th day Tuesday.
-----------------
Court approves divorce, property division for SK chief Chey and wife Roh
SEOUL -- The Seoul Family Court on Tuesday ordered SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won to pay 100 million won (US$76,200) in alimony and 66.5 billion won in property division to his wife, Roh So-young, as it approved their divorce after 34 years of marriage.
Chey, who runs South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, and Roh, the daughter of late former President Roh Tae-woo, married in 1988 and have three children.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to revive 'enemy' expression for N.K. regime, military in defense white paper: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to revive a reference to the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy" in its defense white paper to be published next month under the conservative administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, government sources said Tuesday.
The move comes in the wake of Pyongyang's relentless weapons tests, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last month and the firing this week of artillery shells into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean accord to reduce tensions.
-----------------
Samsung leader Lee visits Barakah nuclear power plant in UAE
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong visited the Barakah nuclear power plant in United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company said Tuesday, to check on the construction progress and support Korean workers on a long-term construction project.
Lee visited the construction site for the third and fourth nuclear power units, currently under construction by a consortium led by Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group.
-----------------
Kakao ordered to draw up measures to prevent possible data center outage
SEOUL -- The ICT ministry said Tuesday it will order the country's top mobile messenger operator Kakao Corp. to come up with measures within a month to prevent a recurrence of a service outage stemming from a data center fire.
The move came after a fire on Oct. 15 at the SK C&C building, in Pangyo, just south of Seoul, had caused an extensive internet, banking and messenger service disruption here as the data center houses servers of Kakao and Naver Corp., South Korea's two major tech giants.
-----------------
BTS' Jin to join Army without event for fans, says agency
SEOUL -- With Jin of K-pop supergroup BTS expected to begin serving in the military next week, the group's agency once again asked fans Tuesday not to visit the site of his enlistment for their safety.
"Jin will join the Army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his military service," Big Hit Music said on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community platform. "There will be no special event on the day of his entry to a boot camp."
