Yoon calls for measures to minimize damage from truckers' strike
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered senior aides on Tuesday to come up with measures to minimize damage from an ongoing strike by unionized truckers, an official said, amid growing disruptions in the transport of key industrial materials.
Yoon gave the instruction after he was briefed about the current situation of the strike at a meeting with senior aides earlier in the day, according to Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs.
Yoon urged the aides to "keep a close eye on the situation and be fully prepared to minimize the damage to the people," according to Kim.
Since Nov. 24, thousands of cargo truck drivers have staged the strike to demand the extension of a freight rate system guaranteeing minimum wages.
Last week, Yoon issued a back-to-work executive order against cement truck drivers. Yoon has also instructed officials to prepare a second order against truckers in the fuel and steel industries.
Fuel ran short at 81 gas stations across the nation as of Tuesday, down from 96 a day earlier, Kim said.
Kim urged striking truckers to return to work, saying their walkout has added woes to the national economy.
A senior presidential official said the government could issue an additional back-to-work order if a prolonged strike further damages the national economy.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
