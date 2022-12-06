Shin Hanul 1 nuclear reactor to begin full operation this week
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Shin Hanul 1 nuclear reactor in southern South Korea will go into full operation this week some 12 years after its construction began, a move expected to help the country better manage electricity demand, the state-run nuclear power agency said Tuesday.
The Shin Hanul No. 1 nuclear reactor in Uljin, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, will begin commercial operation Wednesday as the country's 27th nuclear reactor, according to the Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co. (KHNP).
The construction began in 2010 and was completed in 2020. After due tests, it got approval for operation by the nuclear safety commission last year.
It was initially scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2017, but the plan was delayed due to an earthquake in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, according to the agency.
The new reactor with a power generation capacity of 1,400 megawatts was built on the APR1400 technology, which is the country's next-generation reactor model that boasts a larger capacity, a longer lifespan and cost effectiveness, according to the KHNP.
It was also adopted for the South Korean-built Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.
The government plans to hold an event to commemorate its completion in mid-December, according to industry ministry officials.
"The operation of the Shin Hanul reactor is expected to help us better respond to energy demand in winter," a KHNP official said.
