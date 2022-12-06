Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moody's cuts S. Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 2 pct

All News 18:54 December 06, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday lowered its outlook for South Korea's economic growth for next year to 2 percent from the previous 2.4 percent.

The credit ratings agency said the revision came as South Korea is facing multiple external risks from China's slowdown, global inflationary pressure and aggressive monetary tightening by major economies.

It also pointed to the country's rising household and corporate debts as one of major reasons for liquidity shortage to hamper investment.

But Moody's maintained a "stable" outlook for the country's credit rating.

The Bank of Korea recently lowered its 2023 growth outlook to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent predicted three months earlier.

This file photo, taken Oct. 31, 2022, shows a bank branch in Seoul. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Mood's #growth outlook
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!