Moody's cuts S. Korea's 2023 growth outlook to 2 pct
SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday lowered its outlook for South Korea's economic growth for next year to 2 percent from the previous 2.4 percent.
The credit ratings agency said the revision came as South Korea is facing multiple external risks from China's slowdown, global inflationary pressure and aggressive monetary tightening by major economies.
It also pointed to the country's rising household and corporate debts as one of major reasons for liquidity shortage to hamper investment.
But Moody's maintained a "stable" outlook for the country's credit rating.
The Bank of Korea recently lowered its 2023 growth outlook to 1.7 percent from 2.1 percent predicted three months earlier.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ex-President Moon voices deep concern over probe into slain fisheries official
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
Unionized Seoul Metro workers go on strike; few disruptions reported during morning rush hour
-
2 Chinese, 6 Russian warplanes enter S. Korea's air defense zone without notice: JCS
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
(2nd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea coach Bento not returning after record-long tenure
-
(World Cup) Tears of joy at last for emotional captain Sonny