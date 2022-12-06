Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea reports another bird flu case at duck farm

SEOUL, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed one more avian influenza case at a duck farm Tuesday as the latest in a series of infections at local poultry farms in recent weeks.

The new case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 was found at a farm in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, which raises some 11,000 ducks, according to the agricultural ministry.

It brought the total caseload of the season at local poultry farms to 34, with the first one being reported in mid-October.

The authorities have carried out quarantine measures on the farm, including access restrictions, poultry culling and an epidemiological investigation, the ministry added.

The government is implementing intense inspection of poultry farms across the country, and beefed-up disinfection and quarantine steps to stem the spread of the disease.

Quarantine vehicles disinfect Samdong district in Ulju, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 21, 2022, after a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 of avian influenza was found from wild birds' excrement collected near the area. (Yonhap)

