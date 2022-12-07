U.S. policy on 'right track' in dealing with N. Korea: Kurt Campbell
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 (Yonhap) -- The United States' policy on North Korea has been effective in dealing with the recalcitrant state, White House policy coordinator for Asia Kurt Campbell said Tuesday, dismissing any need to review or change the way the U.S. approaches the North Korean issue.
Campbell also highlighted the importance of working closely with allies while calling North Korea "one of the most challenging issues."
"We always are examining our assumptions. We believe that the course that we've been on has been effective and prudent," the White House official said when asked if the U.S. may consider its approach toward North Korea, given the recent barrage of North Korean missile tests.
"It is undeniable that North Korea is one of the most challenging issues on the global stage. And I think our best approach is to ensure that we are, in fact, in lockstep with our allies and partners. We are going to continue with that," he added while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an annual seminar hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies, a think tank run by South Korea's SK Group.
Since the conclusion of a monthslong policy review on North Korea more than a year ago, the U.S. has repeatedly offered to meet with the North Koreans without any preconditions to discuss ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has remained unresponsive to any U.S. overtures as of last week, according to a state department spokesperson, prompting many to question the effectiveness of the current U.S. approach toward the reclusive North.
Campbell's remarks also come amid fears that Pyongyang may soon conduct what will be its seventh nuclear test, which he said will be "destabilizing and extremely unhelpful."
North Korea has also conducted a record 63 rounds of ballistic missile tests this year, far exceeding the previous annual record of 25.
"What we have done here in these consultations and others is to make sure that we have the strongest possible vigilance and coordination between Japan, South Korea and the United States on how we respond," Campbell said. "So I think we are doing everything that we can at this juncture."
The White House official also reaffirmed U.S. commitment to providing strong extended deterrence to South Korea and Japan, but declined to comment when asked if the U.S. may consider deploying tactical nuclear assets to the region.
"I would simply say that it is in the strongest American interests to ensure to allies and partners and others that would seek to test it that our extended deterrence remains strong," said Campbell.
"We are determined to maintain our nuclear umbrella under Japan and South Korea, even with the challenges that we are facing, and we are in deep consultation with allies and partners on what's necessary in terms of making sure that our deterrent steps are critical and clear," he added.
