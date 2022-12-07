Korean-language dailies

-- Reporters Without Borders, 'President Yoon Suk-yeol threatens people's right to know' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon pushes for 1st Cabinet reshuffle in January next year; speculation emerges of possible change of industry, culture ministers (Kookmin Daily)

-- PM says lifting of indoor mask mandate could be possible as early as end-January (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's economy seen on a downward trajectory, growth forecasts in 1 percent range (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 'Unbending fighting spirit' gave hope to all citizens (Segye Times)

-- 'Please help me,' nonunionized trucker cries foul (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Han Duck-soo, Jung Ki-suck: lifting of indoor mask mandate could be possible at end of next month (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'What matters is unbending spirit' (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Unbending' Republic of Korea, we were all happy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- On 1st day of general strike, unionized shipbuilding workers went to work (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- A country where future investment requires permission from unionized workers (Korea Economic Daily)

